Learn the potential for capturing carbon through soil health, how to grow and market asparagus, ways to address farm stress and much more at the Sustainable Farming Association's Annual Conference, set for 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 8 at the College of Saint Benedict in St. Joseph.
With over 20 educational topics—many chosen by SFA members—as well as children's programming, an afternoon social, trade show and more, the SFA Conference provides relevant, accessible education for all farmers, chefs, food buyers, eaters and anyone interested in local food.
Other session topics include:
Bumblebees in High Tunnels: An Underutilized Strategy for Improving Production;
Day Range vs. Mobile Confinement Pasture Systems for Broiler Production;
Deep Winter Greenhouses 3.0 – What’s New and What’s Coming;
Keeping Meat on the Menu;
Small Farms Fighting Back: Diversifying Your Farm with Markets in Mind;
Soil Health for Fruit and Vegetable Growers;
Stay Ahead of the Game: How to Capitalize on Local Food Trends; and
Untapped Potential – A Landscape View of the Minnesota Halal and Kosher Meat Market.
Also planned is an overview of SFA's new initiative to promote managed woodland grazing, or silvopasture, as well as a special luncheon for emerging farmers featuring Minnesota Dept. of Ag Deputy Commissioner Patrice Bailey and Compeer Financial's Sai Thao.
SFA members may register for just $50 and nonmembers $60 through Jan. 31. All-day children's programming with Veggie Buds will return for just $10 per child.
For a complete schedule, attendee registration, sponsor registration and much more, visit sfa-mn.org/conference.
SFA Annual Conference sponsors include Lakewinds Co-op, Compeer Financial, Minnesota Ag Water Quality Certification Program, U. of M. Regional Sustainable Development Partnerships, Wedge/Linden Hills Co-ops, Minnesota Farmers Union, Renewing the Countryside and Finnegans Brew Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.