Missouri Good Neighbor Week starts Sept. 28—National Good Neighbor Day—and goes until Oct. 4. The event is dedicated to spreading acts of neighborly kindness right where you live.
The acts of kindness are done by individual neighbors reaching out to the people living closest to them. Participants are encouraged to focus on the eight doors closest to them. Write a note, give a gift, write positive messages on your sidewalks, or make an effort to meet someone new.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.