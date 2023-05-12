My Approved Portraits

Sen. Roger Marshall. (Courtesy photo.)

A resolution, passed on a 50-to-48 bipartisan vote May 3, would strike down the Biden administration’s listing of the lesser prairie-chicken as part of the Endangered Species Act, according to U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-KS.

Marshall said the listing was an overreach and harms states like Kansas because of the burden it places on farmers, ranchers and energy producers in rural communities.

Lesser prairie-chicken

NRCS courtesy photo.

