Sen. Roger Marshall. (Courtesy photo.)

When it comes to talking about water in Kansas, U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-KS, knows the hurt producers are facing with a lack of rainfall in much of the High Plains. He had reason to celebrate as a recent bipartisan vote did its part to help slow federal legislation when it comes to WOTUS.

On a 53-to-43 vote, the Senate approved the Congressional Review Act resolution on the disapproval of the Waters of the United States rule. Earlier in March the House also had approved a similar resolution. In December the Biden administration announced a new rule to repeal the Navigable Waters Protection Rule and according to openings changed the definition of WOTUS in a way that significantly expands federal regulatory authority.

