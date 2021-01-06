A member of the Senate Agriculture Committee was defeated in the Georgia Senate runoff Jan. 5.
Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, defeated incumbent Kelly Loeffler, a Republican, in a close race. Loeffler was a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee. With nearly all precincts reported Warnock had 2,227,296 votes compared to Loeffler’s 2,173,866 votes and was projected as the winner by The Associated Press.
It was the first of two seats that Georgians voted on and in the other race Democrat Jon Ossoff was leading incumbent Republican David Perdue by less than 17,000 votes. The race was too close to call as of Wednesday morning and a recount is likely to be requested.
If Democrats win both seats the balance of power in the Senate presumably shifts from Republican to Democrat as Vice President Kamala Harris would break the ties in a 50-50 Senate.
If that occurs then Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-MI, would become chairman of the ag committee. Sen. Pat Roberts, R-KS, the former chairman, retired.
Earlier it was reported that Congressman David Scott, Georgia, is now the chair of the House Agriculture Committee as he replaces Colin Peterson, and Republican G.T. Thompson, Pennsylvania, is the Ranking Member.
Dave Bergmeier can be reached at 620-227-1822 or dbergmeier@hpj.com.
