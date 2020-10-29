A second public hearing will be held at 9 a.m. on Nov. 20 in Leoti to consider a Local Enhanced Management Area management plan in a designated area in Wichita County. The virtual-hybrid hearing will provide the opportunity for in-person oral statements as well as virtual participation online.
The Western Kansas Groundwater Management District No. 1 has recommended the approval of the LEMA management plan, which was found acceptable for consideration by the Acting Chief Engineer of the Kansas Department of Agriculture. Following the initial public hearing, it was determined that the three initial requirements for approval of the LEMA plan are satisfied. This second public hearing will consider whether the proposed corrective control provisions in the LEMA plan are sufficient, and whether the plan shall be accepted or rejected or if modifications should be proposed.
Anyone may submit written or oral statements to be included in the record of the hearing. In-person oral statements will be accepted at the public hearing at the St. Anthony Catholic Church Parish Hall at 600 S. Fourth Street in Leoti. Oral statements can also be submitted online; anyone desiring to provide an online oral statement or make a visual presentation via Zoom must submit their request at least 24 hours prior to the hearing by notifying Ronda Hutton at 785-564-6715 or by email at Ronda.Hutton@ks.gov. A copy of any visual presentation to be used as part of online testimony must also be submitted 24 hours in advance of the initial hearing. Advance sign up is not required for those wishing to testify in person in Leoti.
Written statements may be submitted at the public hearing or sent to KDA in one of three ways: mailed to WHC LEMA, c/o Ronda Hutton, 1320 Research Park Drive, Manhattan, Kansas 66502; faxed to 785-564-6777; or e-mailed to Ronda.Hutton@ks.gov. Written comments will be accepted if delivered on or before Dec. 4.
More details about the hearing including a link to the live hearing and a copy of the proposed plan and related documents are available online at www.agriculture.ks.gov/WHCL.
