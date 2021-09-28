Downtime with equipment can be costly, inconvenient and spoil a workday or recreational activity. Something as simple as a flat tire on a tractor, trailer, lawn mower, ATV or bicycle can stop any activity in its tracks.
Slime’s new 2-in-1 Tire and Tube Premium Sealant is available for all off-highway tires and tubes. The product, made by Slime, San Luis Obispo, California, seeks out and instantly seals tread area punctures up to a one-quarter inch in tires and up to one-eighth inch in tubes. When a puncture occurs, Slime’s patented sealant is carried directly to the source. The pressure of the escaping air forces the particles into the opening, where they build up and intertwine to form a long-lasting, flexible plug.
Slime’s 2-1 Sealant is designed for any tube or tubeless non-highway vehicles including ATVs, UTVs, golf carts, riding lawn mowers, trailers, tractors, scooters, bicycles and dirt bikes.
Key features and benefits include:
• Instantly seals up to one-quarter inch punctures in tires and one-eighth inch punctures in tubes.
• Seals punctures on tires and tubes for up to two years.
• Non-toxic, non-hazardous and non-flammable.
• Non-corrosive, making it safe for tires and rims.
• Environmentally friendly and cleans up with water.
• Effective under the most extreme temperatures: Low freezing point of minus 35 degrees F or minus 37 degrees C and a high separation point of 182 degrees F or 82 degrees C.
• Safe and easy.
• Can even help win off-road races by eliminating the time it takes to change a tire(s).
For more information, see a representative or visit www.slime.com.
