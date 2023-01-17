Omaha, Nebraska-based Scoular has appointed four new officers to its agribusiness operation

The officers and their responsibilities are Bill Davis, vice president and general manager, renewable energy; Chad Gauger, vice president and general manager, high nutritional value proteins; Sandra Hulm, vice president and general manager, pulses, seeds, sunflower and bird food; and Joe Thompson, vice president and senior associate general counsel.

