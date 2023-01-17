Omaha, Nebraska-based Scoular has appointed four new officers to its agribusiness operation
The officers and their responsibilities are Bill Davis, vice president and general manager, renewable energy; Chad Gauger, vice president and general manager, high nutritional value proteins; Sandra Hulm, vice president and general manager, pulses, seeds, sunflower and bird food; and Joe Thompson, vice president and senior associate general counsel.
Davis helped to launch the renewable fuels business at Conagra and served as senior director of renewable trading at Tenaska. He came to Scoular in 2019 to help the company navigate new renewable energy mandates as well as voluntary programs. Gauger joined Scoular in 2021 and previously held key roles at Cargill such as managing director of aquaculture nutrition and global risk management director for animal nutrition.
Before coming to Scoular in August, Hulm was vice president of procurement at Conagra Brands. Prior to Conagra, she held various roles at ADM, including managing its North America sunflower oil program. Hulm also was a board member at Ardent Mills during her time at Conagra. Thompson has played a key role in Scoular’s strategic acquisitions and expansions since joining the company in 2018. He oversees international commercial transactions as well as transactions for Petsource, a rapidly expanding wholly owned subsidiary of Scoular.
