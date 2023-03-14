Farmers in Kansas and Oklahoma will have access to the rapidly growing renewable fuels market after Scoular converts a facility in Goodland, Kansas, into a dual oilseed crush plant. 

Scoular invests in Kansas oilseed crush facility for renewable fuels market

Scoular is converting a former sunflower crush plant in Goodland, Kansas, to a dual oilseed crush plant that can take in canola and soybeans. (Photo courtesy of Hayden Outdoors.)

Omaha, Nebraska-based Scoular announced March 14 that it will recommission the former sunflower crush plant outside of Goodland that it purchased in 2021.  The Nebraska-based agribusiness will make an investment to retrofit the facility to crush both soybeans and canola. Up to 40 new jobs will be created in Goodland, located in northwest Kansas. The facility is expected to begin operations in fall 2024. 

