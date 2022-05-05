The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System recently appointed Scoular CEO Paul Maass as a director of the Omaha Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, Missouri.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City is one of 12 regional Reserve Banks that, along with the Board of Governors in Washington, D.C., make up the nation's central bank, which promotes the effective operation of the United States economy.
The Omaha Branch is Nebraska’s connection to the nation’s central bank through its relationships with businesses and communities across the state that have insight into local economic conditions and concerns. Seven members serve on its board of directors.
“I’m honored by this appointment and the opportunity to support the Omaha Branch’s important mission,” Maass said. “The ag economy is vital to growth across Nebraska, and I look forward to working with fellow board members to foster a healthy economy in our region.”
Maass has been CEO at Scoular since 2016 and is responsible for the company’s worldwide strategic leadership. He also is a member of Scoular’s board of directors and has more than 30 years of experience in the agriculture and food industries.
