Scoular, a century-old agribusiness with $6 billion in annual revenue, celebrated its move to a new global headquarters with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 15 in Omaha, Nebraska.
The company sought a modern space to accommodate its growth and to create an energizing, collaborative workplace. Over the past five years, the number of employees in Omaha has nearly doubled as the company has experienced significant growth.
“As our employees have returned to the office and new members join our teams, it’s important to provide a high- performance, collaborative and flexible space where everyone feels included and can do their best work,” said CEO Paul Maass. “We are thrilled to have created this space for current and future employees in Omaha.”
Omaha firm Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture worked with Scoular to reimagine the office, an existing three- story building at 13660 California St. The pandemic’s impact on how employees work was top-of-mind, as was Scoular’s ESG strategies. The firm guided Scoular on best practices for office design to support not only collaboration but also employee wellness, safety, flexibility and inclusion.
“Scoular values its employees and the communities in which we work and live,” said Kelli Eickhoff, Scoular’s chief human resources officer. “We are proud to make significant investment for our teams and in Omaha as we execute our growth plans here and in our other locations around the world.”
Workplace design was focused on and to promote employee health and well-being also a 35-foot backlit wall that showcases Scoular growth and innovation over time, from a black-and-white photo of founder George Scoular to Petsource by Scoular, a new and rapidly expanding freeze-dried pet food manufacturer.
“This wall demonstrates to both employees and visitors Scoular’s long history of evolving to meet the needs of an ever-changing agribusiness industry,” said David Faith, the chairman of Scoular’s board of directors. “I hope that anyone viewing it realizes the incredible breadth of Scoular’s business and our immense opportunity to innovate for the future.”
