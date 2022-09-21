Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Online Access Plus Print
Subscribing to our services is a three step process. First you have to create an account and then you have to pick if you want to subscribe to digital and or print.
Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
When you click get started below it will walk you through creating an online account to attach your print subscription number to.
After your account is created it will ask you to either add a subscription for online access or click on the print subscriber button. Click the print subscriber button header and it will open a dropdown, now click on get started. The page will reload and you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code.
IT IS VERY IMPORTANT TO USE THE NUMBER OFF OF THE MOST RECENT ISSUE OR ANYTHING AFTER JANUARY 28, 2019 TO GAIN ACCESS!
OLD ACCOUNT NUMBERS WILL NOT WORK
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal or Midwest Ag Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
Scoular has signed an agreement to acquire four grain handling facilities in northwestern Kansas, enabling the company to more than double its handling and storage capacity for area farmers.
The four facilities, purchased from ADM, are in Goodland, Brewster, Monument and Oakley. The parties expect to close the transaction in September. The four facilities will be operational for fall harvest. Scoular, which is based in Omaha, Nebraska, will handle corn, wheat and sorghum at these facilities.
Scoular has been building its presence in northwestern Kansas since 2007 after acquiring its first facility in Goodland. It later purchased facilities in nearby Cheyenne County and Winona before acquiring an additional facility five miles west of Goodland last year. With the latest acquisition, Scoular will own 11 facilities in northwest Kansas; eight are Scoular-operated facilities and three are Scoular-leased.
“We are excited to expand our presence in northwestern Kansas, create value for farmers and invest in our value-chain network providing highest quality and dependable supply to our customers,” said Scoular Regional Manager Derek Spears.
The company also recently announced substantial investments at its Coolidge facility in western Kansas and at its Pratt facility in south central Kansas. At Coolidge, increased production of white wheat in southwest Kansas helped drive the need for more capacity. At both facilities, increased yields and robust demand for the corn, wheat and other grains they handle drove the upgrades. Wheat yields in Kansas, for example, have averaged 43 bushels per acre the past decade, up 10% from the decade prior. Improved seed genetics are a key factor.
At Pratt, the upgrade includes the following:
• Expands total storage capacity to 5.5 million bushels.
• Boosts grain unloading speed by 30 percent with an additional high-speed receiving leg.
• Adds a third grain receiving pit, boosting unloading speed and efficiency.
• Enables the facility to continue to efficiently provide feedstock to partner Pratt Energy for ethanol production, while growing the Scoular facility’s overall capabilities.
At Coolidge, the upgrade includes the following:
• Expands total storage capacity to 6.5 million bushels.
• Boosts grain unloading speed by 30 percent with an additional high-speed receiving leg.
• Adds a fifth grain receiving pit, boosting unloading speed and efficiency.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.