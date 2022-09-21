Scoular has signed an agreement to acquire four grain handling facilities in northwestern Kansas, enabling the company to more than double its handling and storage capacity for area farmers.

The four facilities, purchased from ADM, are in Goodland, Brewster, Monument and Oakley. The parties expect to close the transaction in September. The four facilities will be operational for fall harvest. Scoular, which is based in Omaha, Nebraska, will handle corn, wheat and sorghum at these facilities.

BN Pratt Scoular.JPG

Pratt, Kansas, along with Coolidge, Kansas, were both upgraded in time for the fall harvest. (Courtesy photo.)
BN Oakley Scoular.jpg

The four facilities include one in Oakley, Kansas. (Courtesy photo.)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.