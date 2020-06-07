Scott Nemecek recently joined the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education and the Oklahoma FFA Association as the states seventh Agricultural Education Program Manager and FFA Advisor. Nemecek brings 35 years of professional experience to Oklahoma CareerTech and Oklahoma FFA.
He taught agricultural education and was the FFA adviser at both Perry and Owasso Public Schools. Nemecek earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education in 1985 from Oklahoma State University. He also served on Oklahoma’s 1981-1982 state FFA officer team as the Central District vice-president.
“Agricultural Education and the FFA in Oklahoma have a long, storied history of success,” Nemecek said. “There are many individuals and groups whose continual support and effort make this program such an important opportunity for our students. I am humbled and blessed to be named to this position as we all strive together to build upon past successes and look toward a greater future for current and future FFA members across our great state.”
As state supervisor and FFA advisor, Nemecek coordinates the Oklahoma Department of CareerTech’s Agricultural Education system, working with supervisors from each area.
FFA is a co-curricular CareerTech student organization for high school students interested in agriculture and leadership. The Oklahoma FFA Association has more than 27,000 members statewide and 365 chapters. Oklahoma FFA is a part of the
Oklahoma CareerTech System.
