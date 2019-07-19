Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig will present the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to Robb and Jennifer Ewoldt. The Ewoldt family farms in Scott County.
“The Ewoldt family is a leader in implementing practices that make them good stewards of the land and caretakers of their livestock,” said Naig. “Robb and Jennifer are involved in their community while working towards improving their farm, making them a deserving recipient of the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award.”
In the past year, the Ewoldt’s have installed a bioreactor and have invested in an increased amount of cover crop acres. They often mentor other farmers and encourage the adoption of land stewardship practices, including filter strips and cover crops.
Robb and Jennifer understand the importance of animal husbandry, teaching their two kids the importance of being certified in both Beef Quality Assurance and Pork Quality Assurance training. As a veterinarian, Jennifer works with local farm families and writes a bi-weekly column in their local newspaper. Robb is involved as a board member for the Iowa Soybean Association and recently wrapped up a decade of serving on the local Farm Bureau board.
The family was nominated for the award by Amy Nelson, a friend and community member in Scott County.
“This farm is a perfect description of a family in action,” writes Nelson. “In every area of family and farm life they exemplify good neighbors.”
Their two boys, Alex and Issac, were recently featured in the book, “My Family’s Soybean Farm” created and distributed by the Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation. The entire family does their part in advocating for agriculture, hosting an annual event on their farm. “Picnic in the Pasture” is an open house for all families and community members to experience their farm first hand and share their lifestyle with others.
The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor award is made possible thanks to financial support of the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers. This award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in caring for the environment, their livestock and being good neighbors. It is named in memory of Gary Wergin, a long-time WHO Radio farm broadcaster who helped create the award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.