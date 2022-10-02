Neil Harl gift.jpg

The family of the late Neil E. Harl has provided a gift commitment of $2 million to help establish the endowed Neil E. Harl Opportunity Scholarship, which will provide support for students who wish to attend the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Friends, colleagues and former students of the renowned Iowa State University professor have also contributed to the scholarship and additional donations are being sought to further honor Harl’s legacy.

“We are so grateful this scholarship has been established thanks to the generosity of the Harl family and others. Dr. Neil Harl made a tremendous and lasting impact on the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, as well as the state of Iowa and beyond, that will be remembered for many generations,” said Daniel J. Robison, holder of the Dean’s Endowed Chair in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. “It is fitting this scholarship has been created in his name to make pursuing a college education a reality for students interested in agriculture and life sciences careers.”

