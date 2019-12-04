The Kansas Ag Research and Technology Association and K-State Research and Extension are working on confirming the line-up of speakers for the 23rd Annual Kansas Ag Tech Conference. It takes place Jan. 16 to 17, 2020 in Junction City, Kansas. The annual 2-day event will bring exciting keynote speakers, who will address some of the technologies that are impacting agriculture now, and in the future. Also on tap is a rapid fire look into research K-State faculty are doing in precision agriculture.
Along with the keynote addresses, KARTA members will be presenting the results of research they have been doing on their farms. These KARTA grant funded projects let attendees see how products and technology work in real time production fields.
Conference attendees also get the opportunity to hear from exhibitors about their new products and services. Attendees can visit with these companies to learn how they can help benefit their operation in 2020 and beyond.
Funds generated through KARTA’s dues and conference registrations are used to provide on-farm research grants and instructional workshops throughout the year. The $275 registration for the two-day conference includes 2020 KARTA membership, lunch, dinner, and refreshments for both days. Be sure to register before Dec. 15 to save $50. There is also a discounted student rate of $75. Be sure to follow KARTA on Facebook and Twitter to stay up to date as the conference approaches. This year’s event hashtag is #KARTA2020 so join the conversation.
