Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency is urging all farmers to make an appointment now at their local FSA office to complete their ARC/PLC election and enrollment forms. The deadline to enroll for the 2019 crop year is March 16.
Farmers who complete their election and enrollment applications now still have the opportunity to change their program selections until the March 16 deadline.
It is important producers schedule an ARC/PLC appointment now so FSA can meet its customers' expectations of service. In addition, producers who fail to enroll by the deadline will be ineligible to receive ARC or PLC payments for the 2019 crop year.
To assist producers with their ARC/PLC decision-making process, resources have been made available on the Nebraska FSA website. A webinar hosted by Nebraska Extension and Nebraska FSA also is available to allow for on-demand viewing of ARC/PLC educational information.
