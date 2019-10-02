The Santa Fe Trail Center Museum and Research Library, Larned, Kansas, will have its 19th Annual Santa Fe Trail Tired Iron Show Oct. 12 to 13. Show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.
This event offers fun and educational family affair. Highlighting antique tractors and gas engines, the Tired Iron Show draws a large crowd from central Kansas and surrounding states. Admission to the event is a free-will offering to help pay to replace an HVAC system.
One of the many returning activities at this year’s event is the ever-popular Anvil Shoot. The Kansas Anvil Shooters will shoot the anvil three times each day.
The historic Escue Chapel will be the venue both Saturday and Sunday for the Windchimes—a musical group made up of local singers. The chapel will also host the Sunday morning worship service.
New this year on Saturday will be the hot rod tractor pull, and that day also has the kids' tractor pull and the slowest tractor contest.
On Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. will be the regular tractor pull competition. Ribbons will be awarded to the first, second and third places in each weight class.
Saturday and Sunday there will be scheduled demonstrations of wheat threshing, corn shelling and blacksmithing—and a horse-drawn plowing demonstration at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Also visit the working miniature farm equipment display and the special soil tunnel trailer exhibit.
Also, Pumpkin Patch Games and the Schartz Express Barrel Train Rides will be available for the kids. They can also attend class in the one-room school and attend the story telling session. They can’t miss hunting for coins in the corn.
Rides for all ages will be available on the “People Mover.” Food vendors will also be onsite.
To exhibit an antique tractor, gas engine, antique or classic vehicle or see a full schedule of events, visit www.santafetrailcenter.org or call 620-285-2054 for more information. The Santa Fe Trail Center is located 2 miles west of Larned on Kansas Highway 156.
