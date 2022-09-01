Everyone knows New Mexico is the place to get a green chile cheeseburger and salsa, however, who makes the best? You’ll have to attend the New Mexico Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge and Battle of the Salsas at the New Mexico State fair to find out.
The 2022 Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge will take place at noon on Sept. 12 in the Agriculture Building Courtyard. This contest has seen some tough competition in recent years, by bringing in New Mexico’s most renowned restaurants for a chance to claim savory victory.
Competitors prepare their burgers live before the mouth-watering goodness is passed to the judges. The panel of judges will consist of prominent figures in New Mexico’s community to determine the champion of this twist on an American classic.
However, the Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge isn’t the only thing bringing some spice to the fairgrounds. The New Mexico Department of Agriculture announces the return of the spiciest competition at the New Mexico State Fair, the Battle of Salsas. Be warned, this is a battle of the taste buds and will crown the best salsa in the Land of Enchantment.
The spice-tacular battle will take place at 1 p.m. on Sept. 10, also in the Agriculture Building Courtyard. The first 150 people in attendance will serve as judges. Each judge will be given individually packaged salsa samples, a bag of tortilla chips and a ballot. After judges try all the salsas, cast their votes, and submit their ballots, the result will be tallied, and the top three winners will be announced as the most enchanting salsas in the land.
Last year’s winner of Battle of the Salsas was The Bossy Gourmet with its Hatch Green Chile Salsa. Since winning Battle of the Salsas, Lenny Pelifian, The Bossy Gourmet CEO, said business has been booming for the company.
This contest has become a long-standing tradition at the fair and is a great way to showcase one of New Mexico’s signature foods through a friendly and spicy competition.
For more information about the mouthwatering Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge or Battle of the Salsas, please visit the New Mexico State Fair website at https://statefair.exponm.com/or contact the NMDA Marketing and Development Division at 575-646-4929.
