Salford Group, Osceola, Iowa, has introduced the Sniper 120, the most recent addition to its line of tillage and application equipment. This spreader is ideal for 120-foot dry fertilizer application with a high-capacity single axle hopper for high-speed application with a 12-section spread pattern control that reduces overlap and avoids application into environmentally sensitive areas. The Sniper can rapidly adjust its spread pattern, offering pattern control and keeping high acreage operators moving fast, saving time and fuel costs. It features a high clearance adjustable axle (90 to 120 inches) allowing for in-season application and has the largest capacity of any singleaxle, top-dress spreader on the market. The Salford Sniper offers a self-contained, continuous-duty hydraulics platform for maximum tractor compatibility. Its three independent, automatically adjusted, application control systems give optimum response time to prescription controls. For more information, see a dealer or visit www. salfordgroup.com/bbi-sniper.
