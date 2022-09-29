Mural of cotton and sunset created by Rural Renewal Scholars Savy Weston and Hoyt Negben

Savy Weston, below, and Hoyt Negben create a mural in Frederick for a 2021 rural renewal project. The third annual Rural Renewal Initiative Symposium will be held Oct. 5 on the Oklahoma State University campus. (Photo by Todd Johnson, OSU Agricultural Communications Services.)

 Todd Johnson

Oklahoma State University will host the third annual Rural Renewal Symposium on Oct. 5 at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center in Stillwater.

The event, which unites stakeholders and researchers from across the U.S. to share current rural renewal research, will take place 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with check-ins beginning at 8 a.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.