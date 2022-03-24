Tractor Supply Company, Brentwood, Tennessee, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has announced it has surpassed 2,000 stores and plans to continue its ongoing expansion. The company is set to open 75 to 80 new stores in 2022, including relocating a store in Minot, North Dakota, home of the original Tractor Supply location.
Tractor Supply Company began in 1938 as a mail-order business focused on providing quality tractor parts to farmers at fair prices. Charles E. Schmidt Sr. ran the business from his Chicago kitchen table before opening a retail store one year later in Minot. Schmidt selected the town for its central location between Texas and Saskatchewan, two hubs for tractor owners.
In 2011, after 72 years in business, Tractor Supply celebrated the opening of its 1,000th store. It added another thousand just ten years later and recently celebrated the grand opening of the 2,000th location in White House, Tennessee
“Beginning with our first store in Minot, Tractor Supply Company established a commitment to meeting and exceeding the needs of our customers, and we have upheld that commitment for more than 80 years,” said Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply’s president and CEO. “By never losing sight of our purpose, we have grown far beyond what Mr. Schmidt could have ever imagined. While we are proud of our history and all that we have accomplished, we are even more excited about the future and the many ways we can continue to support our neighbors who share our passion for life out here.”
Tractor Supply stores provide a one-stop shop for the community, serving farmers, livestock and pet owners, ranchers, part-time and hobby farmers, gardeners, homeowners and others. Tractor Supply customers can access a wide range of products including pet supplies, animal feed, propane tanks, fencing, tools and outdoor power equipment, apparel, gifts, decor and more. Tractor Supply actively participates in their communities by supporting local animal shelters, area 4-H clubs, FFA chapters and more.
