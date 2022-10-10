Dry conditions are causing a lack of grass available for livestock.

Faculty and staff in the Ferguson College of Agriculture host the Rural Economic Outlook Conference each year to explore ways to improve the quality of life in rural America. (Photo by Todd Johnson, OSU Agricultural Communications Services.)

 Todd Johnson

The Oklahoma State University Department of Agricultural Economics and OSU Extension will host the annual Rural Economic Outlook Conference Oct. 12 in the OSU ConocoPhillips Alumni Center.

Hundreds of producers, ag lenders, Extension educators and policymakers from Oklahoma and across the country will meet for a full-day lineup of guest speakers and informative sessions centered on this year’s theme: supply chain issues.

