The Oklahoma State University Department of Agricultural Economics and OSU Extension will host the annual Rural Economic Outlook Conference Oct. 12 in the OSU ConocoPhillips Alumni Center.
Hundreds of producers, ag lenders, Extension educators and policymakers from Oklahoma and across the country will meet for a full-day lineup of guest speakers and informative sessions centered on this year’s theme: supply chain issues.
Among the keynote speakers is Jim Mintert, professor of agricultural economics and director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture at Purdue University. He will discuss the challenges facing U.S. agricultural producers and provide perspective on supply chain issues impacting the national economy and economic sectors.
For more information, contact Brent Ladd, OSU Extension agricultural economics specialist at 405-744-6159 or brent.ladd@okstate.edu.
