The results of a new drinking water survey reveal a stark risk of exposure to potentially unhealthy drinking water. Risk profiles were compiled based on recent testing, use of reverse osmosis filters, and use of supplemental water sources.

reported_behaviors_and_risk_of_nitrate_exposure_-_high_res_original.png

The Iowa Drinking Water Survey was conducted by the Conservation Learning Group, a think tank based at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, and the Center for Agricultural and Rural Development at Iowa State University, which conducts innovative public policy and economic research. The results of the survey can be found in this online report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.