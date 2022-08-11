unnamed.jpg

Lt. Gov. and Commerce Secretary David Toland announced an opportunity for rural communities throughout the state—the Rural by Choice Champions Program. This one-year pilot program will create a network of grassroots individuals who will tackle critical community projects and identified needs integral for rural prosperity. Rural Champions, which was made possible through a collaboration with the Patterson Family Foundation, will help drive success when there is a lack of capital or other resources to complete the project.

“We are continually looking at ways to keep and attract individuals that want to live and work in our rural communities throughout the state,” said Toland. “Through this program and other initiatives, such as our Grassroots Economic Development Program and Rural Opportunity Zones, we are focusing on removing barriers to success in rural Kansas.”

