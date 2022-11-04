Broadband update.jpg

Increasing internet availability in rural areas is a challenge many have been trying to improve for years. (Photo via NASA on Unsplash.)

Now more than ever, broadband connectivity in rural areas is an issue many are working to remedy. Brian Whitacre, agricultural economics professor and Extension specialist for rural economic development at Oklahoma State University, spoke recently on an OSU webinar about the challenges of living in rural areas where broadband is not available and the progress being made to improve access to internet.

Whitacre described broadband as high-speed, always on internet access. He said the speed threshold for how quick a connection has to be to be considered broadband has changed over the years.

