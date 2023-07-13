IMG_3975.jpg

DODGE CITY, Kan. – There is a new look to Roundup Arena, and folks arriving for this year’s rodeo will see it immediately.

A new ticket booth will greet visitors, a way to welcome all who come and to provide a little better protection for the people who assist everyone when they enter the gates. Once inside, there are other upgrades that will provide a better experience for all involved.

