Dodge City, Kansas-based Roto-Mix, LLC, a major manufacturer of livestock feeding, composting and waste management equipment has named a new president and several promotions within the company.
Roto-Mix CEO Rod Neier announced Kelly Wittman has been promoted to president and chief operating officer and Jim Bell has been named director of manufacturing operations.
“Kelly has been a valued and dedicated member of the Roto-Mix organization for over 28 years. His broad range of experience at Roto-Mix, combined with his knowledge of the cattle feeding industry, is an excellent fit for this role,” Neier said. “Jim’s 26 years of manufacturing experience and knowledge within the Roto-Mix organization will enable him to direct our manufacturing operations and implement further measures to improve manufacturing efficiency.”
Former President and COO Mark Cooksey has accepted a position as executive advisor with Roto-Mix and will continue to serve on the senior management team. “We sincerely appreciate Mark’s 26 years of dedicated service with Roto-Mix and look forward to his new role with the company,” Neier said.
In other announcements, Bill Becker has been promoted to plant manager and Mike Nairn has been promoted to assistant plant manager, both at the Hoisington, Kansas, location. Neier said, “Bill and Mike’s collective experience and dedication will enable them to successfully guide the operations at our Hoisington plant.”
Wittman has been with Roto-Mix since 1991 when he started with the engineering department. He moved to the company’s Hoisington manufacturing facility in 1993 serving in various roles, including production control and plant manager. In 2001 he relocated to the Dodge City headquarters to become customer service manager. Within that role he handled technical support, production scheduling and assisted with export sales. His responsibilities grew when he began supervising the service/installation and scale department in Dodge City with the Scott City service center added later. He has been responsible for export sales and working directly with customers and dealers abroad. Wittman was the director of customer aervice until his move to vice president of operations in August 2014. Since that time his list of duties expanded while gaining more management experience prior to his promotion to president and COO.
Bell, started his career at Roto-Mix in September 1993. He trained at the Dodge City headquarters for six weeks while the Hoisington plant was being established. Bell completed weld training and returned to help with the plant preparation in Hoisington. He was a production welder for four years before he took the position of weld shop supervisor in 1997. He was later moved to shop supervisor, working with production, engineering and. Bell accepted the position of Hoisington plant manager in 2001. He will be responsible for all aspects of production at both the Dodge City and Hoisington locations.
