Dr. Roger Marshall, Republican congressman from Kansas, announced his candidacy for the Senate Sept. 7, at the Kansas State Fair. He is campaigning for the seat held by retiring Sen. Pat Roberts, R-KS, who previously announced he will not seek a fifth term.
With his wife, Laina, by his side and an American flag as a backdrop, Rep. Marshall addressed an audience gathered at the House of Capper during the opening weekend of the state fair in Hutchinson.
“I couldn’t think of a better place to announce my candidacy for the United States Senate from the great state of Kansas than at the Kansas State Fair,” Marshall said. “Just look around. This is what America is all about—the greatest gathering of the greatest farming and ranching community in the country. Kansans standing shoulder to shoulder who love our country. Our country couldn’t exist without Kansas farms and ranches, and Kansas farmers and ranchers.”
Marshall currently serves on the House Committee on Agriculture. He said he hopes to continue in Roberts’ footsteps and serve on the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry.
He praised Roberts for being “a great champion for Kansas agriculture” and said he wants to “carry on his tradition of being a strong voice for Kansas agriculture.”
Marshall said he wants to “continue the 52 years of continuous service by a Kansan on the Senate Agriculture Committee.”
Marshall called out the “liberal socialist agenda” and expressed support for President Donald Trump’s wall to secure the country’s borders. He also talked about the need for fair trade deals for Kansas farmers and ranchers, affordable health care, gun rights and religious freedom.
“I’m running to protect our way of life in Kansas, our values, our jobs, our children, our farms, our ranches and our dairies,” he said.
Other Republicans vying to replace Roberts are former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, former Kansas City Chiefs player David Lindstrom, Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle and conservative commentator Bryan Pruitt. State Treasurer Jake LaTurner recently dropped out of the Senate race to run instead for Congress in Kansas’ 2nd District.
Democrats running for Roberts’ Senate seat are former U.S. Attorney for Kansas Barry Grissom, former Rep. Nancy Boyda, D-KS, and Manhattan City Commissioner and Mayor Pro Tem Usha Reddi. A Democrat has not been elected as a Kansas senator since 1932.
Shauna Rumbaugh can be reached at 620-227-1805 or srumbaugh@hpj.com.
