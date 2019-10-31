Rock Oaks Ranch Construction, Eldorado, Texas, recently added the Monster Cedar Puller, a nonhydraulic attachment that uses the lifting power of a skid steer to remove cedar trees by the roots. This attachment was designed for cedar trees but can be an effective tool removing other shallow rooted trees and brush. The V-notched design of the pulling plate allows for a good bite on the cedar tree making every lift effective. The 5-foot frame allows the skid steer operator to have extended reach, allowing easier access under the branches of cedar trees. The Monster Cedar Puller provides an economical option to landowners who are looking for ways to regain valuable pastureland for their grazing needs. For more information, call 325-853-3721 or visit www. monsterskidsteerattachments.com.
