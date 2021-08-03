Roadrunner2jt.jpg

Photo by Tommie Meier.

The prairie in Beaver County, Oklahoma, provided an unusual sight for Tommie Meier, Laverne, who has seen a few roadrunners, including one that jumped up on his vehicle’s mirror proudly carrying a lizard and other varmints.

Meier had a camera beside him in his vehicle to capture this roadrunner at 4 p.m. July 21. In recent years he also has seen porcupines and armadillos.

RoadRunner1.tif

Photo by Tommie Meier.
Roadrunner3.tif

Photo by Tommie Meier.

