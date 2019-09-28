If you only had a moment’s notice to take shelter or evacuate before a disaster, would you be ready? While being physically prepared can be vital to survival, being financially prepared is also important during and following a disaster! Take the time now to prepare before a disaster strikes so you won’t be caught off guard financially.
Monica Thayer, Family Resource Management Extension Agent, will be sharing the four steps to becoming financially prepared for a disaster with tips and resources to make the process successful.
Oct. 10: Extension Office Meeting Room, Clay Center at 6 p.m.
Oct. 15: FNB – Washington at 6 p.m.
Oct. 28: 4-H Building – Belleville at 6 p.m.
Oct. 30: Commercial Building – Concordia at 6 p.m.
There is no cost to attend. Please RSVP to the River Valley District – Belleville Office at 785-527-5084 or mthayer@ksu.edu at least 24 hours in advance to the session. Lack of RSVPs may result in a session being cancelled or rescheduled.
Any questions may be directed to Monica Thayer, Family Resource Management Extension Agent, at 785-527-5084 or mthayer@ksu.edu.
