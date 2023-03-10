Kari Bigham

Kari Bigham visits with farmers and ranchers about the need for healthy waterways. (Journal photo by Tim Unruh.)

Growing up on a northeast Kansas farm proved fruitful for Kari Bigham, but the payback wasn’t from being solely immersed in agriculture.

Her father, Dave Friedrichs, did most of the farming—raising corn, soybeans, grain sorghum, and pigs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.