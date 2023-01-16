Biz News.png

A long-festering frustration for farmers and ranchers who want to repair their own equipment appears to have cleared a hurdle as a major farm organization and equipment manufacturer have announced an agreement to allow the practice.

The American Farm Bureau Federation and John Deere signed a memorandum of understanding, effective Jan. 8, that ensures farmers’ and ranchers’ right to repair their own farm equipment, according to a news release from the AFBF.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.