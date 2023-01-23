Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Online Access Plus Print
Subscribing to our services is a three step process. First you have to create an account and then you have to pick if you want to subscribe to digital and or print.
Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
When you click get started below it will walk you through creating an online account to attach your print subscription number to.
After your account is created it will ask you to either add a subscription for online access or click on the print subscriber button. Click the print subscriber button header and it will open a dropdown, now click on get started. The page will reload and you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code.
IT IS VERY IMPORTANT TO USE THE NUMBER OFF OF THE MOST RECENT ISSUE OR ANYTHING AFTER JANUARY 28, 2019 TO GAIN ACCESS!
OLD ACCOUNT NUMBERS WILL NOT WORK
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal or Midwest Ag Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
Former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts was appointed by his successor to fill out a term in the United States Senate.
Gov. Jim Pillen on Jan. 12 selected Ricketts to replace Sen. Ben Sasse, 50, who had resigned to become president of the University of Florida this month. Ricketts, 58, will hold the seat until a special election in 2024. Ricketts recently completed his second term as governor. All three men are Republicans.
"Pete Ricketts fits the bill," Pillen said. "He is hard-working, a positive leader, and someone who advocates for conservative and Christian values. Pete has a proven record of serving the state, both in times of plenty and in times of crisis. These are the attributes that he will take with him on his journey to Washington."
In total, 111 applicants applied for the seat. Nine candidates were interviewed.
Pillen listed five criteria for his process in identifying the right candidate:
• Someone who would represent the state's values and ideals;
• Someone who understood the nature of the job and could hit the ground running;
• Someone who would garner support from Nebraskans across the state;
• Someone who was committed and wanted the position for the long term; and
• Someone who would bring enthusiasm to the role and do what's best for Nebraska.
Ricketts said he looks forward to representing Nebraskans in the Senate.
“I'm humbled and honored by this unexpected opportunity to continue serving the people of Nebraska,” Ricketts said. “It's never been more important that we advance Nebraska's interests and commonsense, conservative values in Congress, and that's what my focus will be."
Sasse had been a senator the past eight years.
In his farewell address on Jan. 3 he noted his concerns for a more civil discussion to solve issues that matter to Nebraskans and Americans.
“Let there be debates across the continuum from far left to center left, to center right to far right. Debate policy with vigor, but we need a different kind of moderation. We need a Senate that is characterized by tonal and dispositional moderation,” Sasse said. “And tonal and dispositional moderation flows chiefly from humility, and wisdom, and for an awareness that we are ensouled and that souls cannot be coerced; and a government that recognizes and respects us as souls should elicit from each of us great gratitude. In this moment, what we need as a nation more than anything else, is more gratitude; not more grievance. We Americans have been given so much to be thankful for. We are blessed with a limited government that exists to protect historic freedoms.”
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.