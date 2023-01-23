Former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts was appointed by his successor to fill out a term in the United States Senate.

Pete Ricketts.jpg

Pete Ricketts (Courtesy photo.)

Gov. Jim Pillen on Jan. 12 selected Ricketts to replace Sen. Ben Sasse, 50, who had resigned to become president of the University of Florida this month. Ricketts, 58, will hold the seat until a special election in 2024. Ricketts recently completed his second term as governor. All three men are Republicans.

Ben Sasse.jpg

Ben Sasse (Courtesy photo.)

