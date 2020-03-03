David Douphrate, Ph.D., an associate professor at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston School of Public Health, has been named the Journal of Agromedicine 2020 “Leader in the Field” for his research partnerships with the dairy and logging industries, as well as Extension, and for building innovative worker safety programs.
The Journal of Agromedicine is the world’s top source of peer-reviewed agricultural safety and health information. It is edited by the National Farm Medicine Center, Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, and published by Taylor and Francis Group. Each year, the journal recognizes an individual who has made significant contributions in agricultural safety and health practice, policy and research.
Douphrate specializes in the prevention of work-related injuries and illnesses through the application of ergonomic principles and safety and risk management. He has also evaluated engineering and administrative control strategies to mitigate these risk factors. Additionally, his field-based research led to a worker training project with the Idaho Dairymen’s Association which, in turn, has been adopted by the National Milk Producers Federation.
Douphrate currently teaches at UTHealth School of Public Health in San Antonio in the Department of Epidemiology, Human Genetics and Environmental Sciences. He also serves as a member of the UTHealth Southwest Center for Occupational and Environmental Health.
Additionally, he conducts research and outreach through two National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health-funded Agricultural Centers: the High Plains Center for Agricultural Safety and Health headquartered at Colorado State University, and the Southwest Center for Agricultural Health, Injury Prevention, and Education headquartered at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.