High Plains lawmakers are seeking to nullify a regulatory agency’s recent listing of the lesser prairie-chicken on the Endangered Species Act.

lesser-prairie-chicken-ryan-hagerty.jpg

Courtesy photo.

Four United States senators and six House members—all Republicans—have introduced a Congressional Review Act as a joint resolution to express their disapproval to strike down the Biden administration’s recent listing as part of a joint statement recently issued. If the resolution is enacted, the measure would prevent the listing from having any force or effect, the lawmakers said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.