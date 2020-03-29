Reinke Manufacturing, Deshler, Nebraska, has introduced the ESAC electronic swing arm corner technology for growers in the United States and Canada. Used in tandem with swing arms manufactured by Reinke, ESAC provides highly efficient and uniform water application allowing growers to increase yields under their swing arm corners.
With the electronic zone control, growers have been able to increase the number of irrigated acres in their fields. Combined with ESAC, they now have the technology to control sprinkler water applications and virtually eliminate under and over watering on corners. In field research, Reinke’s newest technology improved water precision application, making it a major improvement for irregular shaped fields and corner applications on rectangular fields. With electronic zone control based on GPS positioning ESAC then optimizes the water or chemical applications to individual field specifications by growing the sprinklers using either six or 12 zones.
For more information, see a dealer or visit www.reinke.com.
