The next session of “Know Your Numbers, Know Your Options,” Nebraska Extension’s four-part record-keeping course, will be held virtually from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Central time on Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25.
Participants should plan on attending each of the four workshop dates. The course requires participants to have an internet connection.
This course is designed to help farmers and ranchers understand their current financial position and how big decisions like large purchases, new leases or changes in production will affect their bottom line. Participants will work through the financial statements of a case study farm, watching pre-recorded videos, completing assignments and participating in video chats. Upon completion of this program, participants will have a better understanding of how financial records can be used to make decisions and confidently discuss their financial position with their family, business partners and lenders.
The course fee is $20 per participant and class size is limited to 20 people. Registration is online and closes Sept. 27.
