Registration is now open for the 2021 South Dakota Wildland Fire Academy to be held in Ft. Pierre, South Dakota, on March 18 to 21. The academy is hosted by the South Dakota Department of Agriculture’s Wildland Fire Division with assistance from its federal partners.
The safety of our firefighters and the public is always our number one objective in wildland firefighting, and access to quality training helps meet this goal. In addition to elevating firefighter’s personal wildland fire qualifications, it allows trainees to pay it forward by teaching and leading new firefighters in their wildland fire careers.
For more information or to register visit http://bit.ly/3t9YbmS.
Students attending National Wildfire Coordinating Group courses must have their Incident Command System classes up to date in order to receive certification. Minimum ICS courses include IS-100 and IS-700. Additional prerequisite qualifications or courses may be required dependent upon training level.
For more information, please contact Tamara Dierks, South Dakota Wildland Fire, at 605-393-4229 or email Tamara.Dierks@state.sd.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.