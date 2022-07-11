Filing taxes for an agricultural operation can be challenging, and many producers may not have the funds to hire accountants or tax professionals to assist. USDA’s Farm Service Agency and the National Farm Income Tax Extension Committee are offering two free webinars:
• July 12, 2 p.m. Eastern: An Introduction to Ag Taxes: What New Farmers Should Know. Learn more about who is considered a farmer for IRS tax purposes and how to choose a tax professional. Registration here.
• Aug. 15, 2 p.m. Eastern: Using the Tax Calculator. The Farm Tax Estimator Tool is an interactive spreadsheet that producers can download to estimate tax liability. Register here.
Find other resources at farmers.gov/taxes.
