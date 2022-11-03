fsa.jpg

This chart first appeared in USDA, Economic Research Service’s Livestock, Dairy and Poultry Outlook: September 2022 and has been updated with recent data.

The 2022 highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak has had relatively little impact on the broiler industry based on the volume of broiler meat produced in the United States.

HPAI was detected in Indiana in February 2022 for the first time nationally since 2015 and was soon confirmed at multiple commercial poultry operations. Flocks at operations with detected infections were depopulated to prevent further spread of HPAI.

