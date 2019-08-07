The cost of managing soil fertility in Iowa continues to change, with increased fertilizer input costs and a rising demand for nutrients from higher-yielding crops.
To help producers understand the changes, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is hosting four workshops in August called “Soil Testing Interpretations and Recommendations: Maximizing Return on Investment.”
The workshops will lead farmers through the basics of soil testing, analytical tests, calculating crop nutrient removal, understanding return on investment from fertilizer applications, how crop response correlates to soil test levels and what is known about crop response to micronutrients.
“These workshops provide producers the skills to best allocate fertilizer input dollars on their farms,” said Terry Basol, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach.
Angie Rieck-Hinz, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach, said producers are already thinking about next year’s fertility decisions, ahead of fall harvest.
She said the workshops are designed to help farmers understand their current soil nutrient situation, the amount their crops are using in a growing season and what needs to be added.
Registration is limited and is required. Registrants should contact the county office or site location they wish to attend. Fees can be paid the day of the workshop. Registration for each event includes publications, copies of presentations and lunch. Additional workshops will be scheduled across Iowa after harvest is complete, and through winter.
All workshops run from 9 a.m. to noon.
Aug. 15—ISU Extension and Outreach Marion County office. Registration is $30 per person and pre-registration is required by Aug. 7. Enrollment is limited to 30. Call 641-842-2014.
Aug. 21—ISU Extension and Outreach Mitchell County office. Registration is $40 per person and pre-registration is required by Aug. 19. Enrollment is limited to 30. Call 641-732-5574.
Aug. 22—Northwest Research and Demonstration Farm near Calumet. Registration is $40 per person and pre-registration is required by August 20. Enrollment is limited to 30. Register by emailing Joel DeJong, at jldejong@iastate.edu, or call the ISU Extension and Outreach Plymouth County office at 712-546-7835.
Aug. 27—ISU Extension and Outreach Hardin County office. Registration is $40 per person and pre-registration is required by Aug. 23. Enrollment is limited to 30. Call 641-648-4850.
