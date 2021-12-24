The website and social media analytics for HPJ.com provide a snapshot of what subjects and trends resonated most with our online readers over the past year as we covered agricultural news, crops, livestock, markets and more.
The Paramount Network’s popular “Yellowstone” series continues to excite fans of the Western family drama. Lacey (Newlin) Vilhauer’s feature “'Yellowstone' creator purchases 6666 Ranch” captured online readers’ attention during much of 2021 and was the most-viewed story of the year. Another news item about the historic ranch, “Four Sixes Ranches for sale,” also drew in many readers.
Screenwriter and producer Taylor Sheridan was the public face of a buying group that purchased the three ranches comprising the 6666 Ranch’s operation earlier this year. The buyers purchased the cattle, horses, equipment, furniture, brand, name and property, which is larger in size than the city of San Antonio. Two spinoff series—“1883” and another show with a working title of “6666”—will also be filmed at the famed ranch.
Not everyone is a fan of the Dutton family saga, though. HPJ columnist Trent Loos, who pens “Loos Tales” weekly, has never watched an episode of “Yellowstone” and does not share its fans’ enthusiasm. His column “Why must we shoot ourselves?” took a critical aim at the series’ creators and funding sources and was also one of our top 10 most viewed articles and columns. Loos also made the top 10 with his column detailing the “ARISE USA: Resurrection Tour” that he participated in over the summer.
Dave Bergmeier’s news story “Missouri welcomes large beef plant that will process 2,400 head of cattle a day” offered readers details about an upcoming American Foods Group beef processing plant in Warren County, Missouri.
Although in-person events returned in many places in 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic still significantly affected rural America, and readers’ reaction to our news coverage reflected that. Vilhauer’s “Could Ivermectin be an answer to both parasites and pandemics?” took a closer look at the antiparasitic drug that captured a great deal of media attention this year. David Murray’s “Vaccine mandate faces further court challenges” provided information about delays in the implementation of President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate.
2021 was marked by severe weather events across the country, including brutal conditions and extended subzero temperatures in February. The natural gas shortage resulting from that historic cold snap forced fertilizer plants to shut down, as Vilhauer explained in “Natural gas shortage shuts down fertilizer plants.”
Murray’s “Biden suspends CFAP payments while program under review” story detailed a temporary pause in issuing Coronavirus Food Assistance Program payments early on in the Biden administration while the U.S. Department of Agriculture conducted a program review. The program payments resumed this spring.
Certified Public Accountant Maxson Irsik gives producers helpful information about running a successful operation in his monthly agricultural finance column. His fall column “Prepare now for likely tax changes” was especially popular with HPJ readers as they plan for 2022.
Which HPJ news stories and columns were your favorites this year? What coverage would you like to see more—or less—of? We encourage readers to share their thoughts in a letter to the editor (hpj.com/letters), at HPJ.com, or on our Facebook (facebook.com/highplainsjournal), Twitter (@HighPlainsJrnl) and Instagram (@highplainsjournal) posts.
Shauna Rumbaugh can be reached at 620-227-1805 or srumbaugh@hpj.com.
