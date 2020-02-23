Landowners and managers in southwest Kansas are invited to a free workshop and field demonstration focused on the management and removal of tamarisk, also known as saltcedar.
The workshop is March 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds Community Building, 806 S. Main, in Syracuse. Morning sessions are followed by a field site visit to the Cottonwood Flats Wildlife Area, approximately 17 miles west of Syracuse, for demonstrations on how to remove tamarisk.
“This is a great opportunity to hear from experts’ best thinking on control of tamarisk and other invasive plants,” said Bob Atchison, rural forestry program coordinator with the Kansas Forest Service.
Tamarisk was originally used in the state for windbreaks, erosion control, ornamentals and wildlife plantings. While it proved to be a hardy plant in the tough conditions of Kansas, land managers soon discovered that the tree spread quickly and is difficult to remove.
The invasive tree outcompetes and displaces native plants that benefit livestock forage and wildlife habitat. Additionally, tamarisk reduces soil moisture, groundwater and stream flows in areas where water is a precious resource.
The workshop will feature experts on land management and invasive removal from the Kansas Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Ducks Unlimited, Natural Resource Conservation Service, Farm Service Agency, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, Playa Lakes Joint Venture and the Kansas Department of Agriculture.
Agenda topics include:
Saltcedar and Tamarisk and damaging effects on soil health, water quality and wildlife habitat;
Invasive tree control in Central Kansas to benefit springs, streams and wetlands;
Quail and deer habitat issues associated with Saltcedar/Tamarisk;
Range land quality issues associated with Saltcedar/Tamarisk; and
Benefits and use of biochar.
Registration for the free workshop is requested. Registration is available by calling Deb Baker at 785-979-4248. Lunch is provided by First National Bank of Syracuse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.