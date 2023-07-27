Recent rains help central, southern Plains

The U.S. Drought Monitor is jointly produced by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration. (Map courtesy of NDMC.)

Areas of the High Plains, central Plains, Midwest and South had the most active precipitation patterns over the last week.

The monsoon season in the Southwest has remained quiet with record-setting heat dominating the region into the southern Plains. Temperatures were cooler than normal over most of the central Plains, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic with departures of 2 to 4 degrees Fahrenheit below normal widespread. Temperatures in the West, Southwest, South and Southeast were warmer than normal, with some departures in Arizona 8 to 10 degrees above normal for the week and most other areas at least 2 to 4 degrees above normal.

