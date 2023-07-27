Recent rains help central, southern Plains

Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
The U.S. Drought Monitor is jointly produced by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration. (Map courtesy of NDMC.)
Areas of the High Plains, central Plains, Midwest and South had the most active precipitation patterns over the last week.
The monsoon season in the Southwest has remained quiet with record-setting heat dominating the region into the southern Plains. Temperatures were cooler than normal over most of the central Plains, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic with departures of 2 to 4 degrees Fahrenheit below normal widespread. Temperatures in the West, Southwest, South and Southeast were warmer than normal, with some departures in Arizona 8 to 10 degrees above normal for the week and most other areas at least 2 to 4 degrees above normal.
Temperatures were cooler than normal throughout Oklahoma and most of Arkansas, but warmer than normal elsewhere with departures in west Texas that was 6 to 8 degrees above normal. Areas of northern Oklahoma and Arkansas recorded above-normal precipitation, but most other areas were dry with little to no rain this past week.
A new area of severe drought was added over east Texas into southern Louisiana. Moderate drought was expanded over east Texas and abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions expanded over south Texas with a new area of severe drought introduced. Severe and extreme drought expanded over central and eastern portions of Texas as well. Southern Mississippi had abnormally dry conditions expand this week related to short-term dryness.
Almost the entire region was cooler than normal for the week with departures of 2 to 4 degrees widespread. Conditions were mainly drier than normal throughout the region with the driest conditions over Minnesota, Iowa, southern Wisconsin, northern and central Illinois, Indiana and southern Michigan. Central Missouri, southern Illinois and western Kentucky were the wettest areas, with some of these areas having well over 200% of normal precipitation for the week.
Changes were mixed with improvements in the south for those areas that had the best rains and degradations farther north. Minnesota had moderate drought expand in the northwest with severe and extreme drought expanding in the central and southern portions of the state. Wisconsin saw severe drought expand in the northwest and west central with some expansion of extreme drought in the south. Moderate drought was expanded over northern Iowa and northern Illinois with abnormally dry and moderate drought expanding over western and central Illinois.
Southern Illinois was the recipient of some of the extreme rainfall and some areas saw two-category improvements this week. Missouri had a mix of improvements and degradation as the northern and southern regions saw drought expansion and intensification while the central and southeastern portions had widespread improvement. Exceptional drought was removed from Missouri this week.
It was a mostly dry week across the region with the most significant rains falling over eastern Wyoming, western Nebraska, eastern Colorado and western Kansas, with some pockets of above-normal precipitation over southern South Dakota and eastern Nebraska as well. Temperatures were cooler than normal over much of the region with departures of 1 to 3 degrees below normal. Abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions were expanded in northern North Dakota and all of western Kansas saw a full categorical improvement this week. Improvements to severe and extreme drought were made over southeast South Dakota and into northern Nebraska. Severe drought was expanded in eastern South Dakota along the border with Minnesota.
Areas of northern Utah and Nevada as well as portions of western Wyoming had above-normal rainfall this week. Moderate and severe drought were expanded in Idaho as well as the north and western portions of Montana. Abnormally dry conditions expanded over southern and southwest Colorado with moderate drought introduced this week in south central Colorado.
A vast expansion of abnormally dry conditions was made in Arizona into western New Mexico, with moderate and severe drought expanding over southern New Mexico. Moderate drought also expanded over northern and northwest New Mexico.
Looking ahead
Over the next five to seven days, much of the West and the southern Plains into the South look to be quite dry. Some monsoonal moisture is anticipated over the Four Corners with light precipitation anticipated over the High Plains and Midwest. The wettest conditions are anticipated over the Great Lakes and into the Northeast as well as the Florida peninsula. Temperatures are anticipated to be above normal over the central and southern Plains and into the South. Cooler-than-normal temperatures are anticipated over the coastal areas of the West.
The six- to 10-day outlook shows there are above-normal chances of warmer-than-normal temperatures over the lower Mississippi Valley and most of the southern Plains.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
