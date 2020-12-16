Karen A. Woodrich, state conservationist, Kansas Natural Resources Conservation Service, and Sen. Jerry Moran, recently announced that $846,800 has been secured through the Watershed Protection and Flood Prevention Program for the Rattlesnake Creek Watershed and Middle Creek Watershed. $725,000 will be awarded to Rattlesnake Creek, and $121,800 to Middle Creek to address water conservation efforts in Kansas.
Middle Creek funding will provide for planning and design of Floodwater Retention Dam Number 11. This dam will improve flood protection for property and agricultural lands downstream.
Rattlesnake Creek funding will be for the development of a watershed plan for the Rattlesnake Creek Basin in south central Kansas. NRCS will work with stakeholders to assess the existing resources, evaluate conservation alternatives, and develop a plan to conserve and protect the valuable resources of the area. The primary resource concern in Rattlesnake Creek Watershed is the inadequate water quantity including low surface water flows to Quivira National Wildlife Refuge.
Rattlesnake Creek Watershed consists of 151,509 acres located in a prime agricultural region with 4,587 farms producing $1.89 billion in crop and livestock sales annually. It provides surface flows to Quivera National Wildlife Refuge, which consists of 7,000 acres of wetlands. Providing critical habitat for over 300 species of birds on the Central Flyway, including threatened and endangered species.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.