Ranking Member David Scott, D-GA, recently announced appointment of new members to the House Agriculture Committee and also retained several members as the former chairman discussed mutual priorities with Republicans for the 2023 farm bill during the 118th Congress.
Among his priorities is to expand rural broadband by working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help bridge the digital divide between rural and urban America, according to a news release from his office. Scott believes that USDA is the conduit because of its relationship in rural communities. Other priorities noted by the website included to make the 1890 Land Grant African American College and Universities Student Scholarship Program permanent and add an addition $100 million in funding to make happen and assisting small family cattle farmers and ranchers by extending and strengthening the safety net for livestock producers and increase marketing and business financial incomes by adding value to their operations, Scott’s release continued. He also plans to call attention to the importance of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and help farmers and ranchers combat dramatic changes in weather patterns and climate.
