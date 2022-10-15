Bruce L. Hogle was named grand prize winner in the 11th annual Ranchland Trust of Kansas photography contest. His sunset photo was taken at Little Jerusalem Badlands in Logan County. Rachel Sebastian of Tribune won the Fan Favorite category by receiving the most votes on RTK’s Facebook page. Her winning photo of a cowboy leading his horse across the pasture at sunset was taken in Lane County.
All category winners were selected by a panel of judges, including professional photographer Jim Richardson. Winners in each category were:
