Dates have been set for the first two Kansas Livestock Association and Kansas State University Ranch Management Field Days in the 2019 series. High Plains Ponderosa Dairy, a state-of-the-art commercial milking operation, will host the first event Aug. 13 in southwest Kansas near Plains. Jaret and Shawna Moyer of Moyer Farms LLC will be hosting the second field day Aug. 15. The Moyer family owns and operates a stocker operation just north of Emporia.
The field days will include presentations on the history of the host operations and practices used today, as well as educational sessions and a beef dinner. Sponsors for the events are the Farm Credit Associations of Kansas and Bayer Animal Health.
